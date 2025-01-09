Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice
- 2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
- 1 cup converted rice
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 1/2 pounds skinless boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas and carrots
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
- Gather all ingredients.
- In a 3 1/2- to 4-quarts slow cooker stir together broth, rice, onion, mustard and thyme. Add frozen peas and carrots. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper.
- Add chicken to the slow cooker. Stir to mix.
- Cover and cook on low for 5 to 5 1/2 hours until chicken and rice are cooked through.
- Top with Parmesan cheese and parsley before serving.
