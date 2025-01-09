YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Chicken and Rice

Recipes |

  • 2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup converted rice
  • 1 onion, chopped 
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 1/2 pounds skinless boneless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 1 (10-ounce) package frozen peas and carrots
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley (optional)
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. In a 3 1/2- to 4-quarts slow cooker stir together broth, rice, onion, mustard and thyme. Add frozen peas and carrots. Season chicken thighs with salt and pepper. 
  3. Add chicken to the slow cooker. Stir to mix.
  4. Cover and cook on low for 5 to 5 1/2  hours until chicken and rice are cooked through. 
  5. Top with Parmesan cheese and parsley before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]