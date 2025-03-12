Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Casserole
- 1 pound skinless boneless chicken thighs
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
- 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
- 2 (10-ounce) cans medium red enchilada sauce
- 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided
- 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch pieces
- shredded iceberg or Romaine lettuce
- chopped fresh tomato
- chopped green onion
- sour cream
- Gather all ingredients.
- Combine chicken, beans, corn, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin in a 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Cover with enchilada sauce.
- Cover and cook for 3 to 4 hours on High or 6 to 7 hours on Low.
- Shred chicken in the slow cooker using two forks.
- Stir in half the cheese and the tortillas. Top with remaining cheese.
- Cover and cook on High until tortillas are softened and cheese is melted, 30 minutes.
- Top servings with lettuce, tomato, green onion, and sour cream.