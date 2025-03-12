YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Casserole

  • 1 pound skinless boneless chicken thighs
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup frozen whole kernel corn
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 2 (10-ounce) cans medium red enchilada sauce
  • 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Mexican blend cheese, divided
  • 8 (6-inch) corn tortillas, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • shredded iceberg or Romaine lettuce
  • chopped fresh tomato
  • chopped green onion
  • sour cream
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Combine chicken, beans, corn, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and cumin in a 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker. Cover with enchilada sauce.
  3. Cover and cook for 3 to 4 hours on High or 6 to 7 hours on Low. 
  4. Shred chicken in the slow cooker using two forks. 
  5. Stir in half the cheese and the tortillas. Top with remaining cheese.
  6. Cover and cook on High until tortillas are softened and cheese is melted, 30 minutes.
  7. Top servings with lettuce, tomato, green onion, and sour cream.
