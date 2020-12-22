Slow-Cooker Corned Beef and Cabbage

4 large carrots, peeled and cut into matchstick pieces

10 baby red potatoes, quartered

1 onion, peeled and cut into bite-sized pieces

4 cups water

1 (4 pound) corned beef brisket with spice packet

6 ounces beer

½ head cabbage, coarsely chopped

Place the carrots, potatoes, and onion into the bottom of a slow cooker, pour in the water, and place the brisket on top of the vegetables.

Pour the beer over the brisket.

Sprinkle on the spices from the packet, cover, and set the cooker on High.

Cook the brisket for about 8 hours.

An hour before serving, stir in the cabbage and cook for 1 more hour.