Slow Cooker Gumbo
- ⅓ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 green bell peppers, chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ pound chicken andouille sausage, quartered lengthwise and sliced
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- 1 (10.75 ounce) can reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon salt-free Cajun seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper, or more to taste
- ½ pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 5 cups frozen riced cauliflower
- 2 sprigs chopped fresh parsley, or to taste
- Heat a large skillet over medium heat. Add flour; cook, stirring constantly, until flour is deep golden and smells toasty, 7 to 10 minutes. Reduce heat if browning too quickly. Transfer to a 6-quart slow cooker.
- Add oil, bell peppers, onion, and garlic to the skillet; cook and stir until tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir into slow cooker until coated. Stir in sausage, tomatoes, broth, Cajun seasoning, salt, and black pepper.
- Cook on Low for 6 to 7 hours or on High for 3 to 3 1/2 hours. Stir in shrimp; cook until opaque, about 30 minutes on Low or 15 minutes on High.
- Meanwhile, place riced cauliflower in a heatproof dish, cover, and microwave until heated through, about 4 minutes, stirring halfway through.
- Serve gumbo over cauliflower. Sprinkle with parsley and additional black pepper.
Trending - Recipes