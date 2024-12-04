YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Italian Sausage Soup

  • 1 pound bulk Italian sausage or turkey Italian sausage
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 6 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
  • 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
  • 3 clove garlic, minced
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 8 ounces ziti or penne pasta
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
  • 1/2 cup finely chopped fresh basil
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Cook sausage and onion in a large skillet over medium, breaking up clumps with a wooden spoon until browned; drain fat.
  3. Add sausage mixture to a 4- to 5-quarts slow cooker. Add broth, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, green pepper, Italian seasoning, garlic, and crushed red pepper.
  4. Cover and cook on Low for 6 to 8 hours or on High 3 to 4 hours. If using Low, turn to High. Add pasta; cover and cook for 30 minutes.
  5. Stir together ricotta, Parmesan cheese, and basil in a small bowl.
  6. Top servings with ricotta mixture. Serve hot and enjoy!
