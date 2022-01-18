Slow Cooker Lamb Stew
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 pound cubed lamb stew meat
1 large onion, sliced into petals
2 large carrots, sliced
2 stalks celery, sliced
4 fresh button mushrooms, sliced
1 pound red potatoes, cut into large cubes
6 ounces tomato paste
2 cups beef broth
½ cup beer
3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 large sprig fresh rosemary
salt and pepper to taste
1 ½ cups frozen peas
Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add lamb and onions. Cook until lamb is brown and onions are soft, about 5 minutes.
Transfer mixture to a slow cooker. Add carrots, celery, mushrooms, potatoes, tomato paste, beef broth, beer, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, salt, and pepper; stir to combine and close slow cooker.
Cook on High for 7 hours. Add peas and cook an additional 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
