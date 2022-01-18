Slow Cooker Lamb Stew

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pound cubed lamb stew meat

1 large onion, sliced into petals

2 large carrots, sliced

2 stalks celery, sliced

4 fresh button mushrooms, sliced

1 pound red potatoes, cut into large cubes

6 ounces tomato paste

2 cups beef broth

½ cup beer

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

1 large sprig fresh rosemary

salt and pepper to taste

1 ½ cups frozen peas

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add lamb and onions. Cook until lamb is brown and onions are soft, about 5 minutes.

Transfer mixture to a slow cooker. Add carrots, celery, mushrooms, potatoes, tomato paste, beef broth, beer, Worcestershire sauce, rosemary, salt, and pepper; stir to combine and close slow cooker.

Cook on High for 7 hours. Add peas and cook an additional 15 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.