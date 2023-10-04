YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup

  • 1 ½ cups diced cooked ham
  • 1 cup dried lentils
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 1 cup chopped carrots
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon dried basil
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 32 ounces chicken broth
  • 1 cup water
  • 8 teaspoons tomato sauce
  1. Combine ham, lentils, celery, carrots, onion, and garlic in a 3 1/2-quart or larger slow cooker. Season with basil, oregano, thyme, pepper, and bay leaf. Stir in chicken broth, water, and tomato sauce.
  2. Cover and cook on Low for 11 hours. Discard bay leaf before serving.
