Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup
- 1 ½ cups diced cooked ham
- 1 cup dried lentils
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 1 cup chopped carrots
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon dried basil
- ½ teaspoon dried oregano
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 bay leaf
- 32 ounces chicken broth
- 1 cup water
- 8 teaspoons tomato sauce
- Combine ham, lentils, celery, carrots, onion, and garlic in a 3 1/2-quart or larger slow cooker. Season with basil, oregano, thyme, pepper, and bay leaf. Stir in chicken broth, water, and tomato sauce.
- Cover and cook on Low for 11 hours. Discard bay leaf before serving.