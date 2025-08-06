Slow Cooker Lime Cilantro Chicken
- 1 (16 ounce) jar salsa
- 1 (1.25 ounce) package dry taco seasoning mix
- 1 medium lime, juiced
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 3 pounds skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- Gather all ingredients.
- Stir salsa, taco seasoning, lime juice, and cilantro together in a slow cooker until well combined. Add chicken and spoon salsa mixture over top to coat.
- Cover and cook until chicken is no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, on Low for 6 to 8 hours or High for 4 hours. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C).
- Shred chicken in the crock with two forks, then mix with the sauce.