Slow Cooker Mac and Cheese

  • 1 (16 ounce) package elbow macaroni
  • ½ cup butter 
  • salt and ground black pepper to taste
  • 1 (16 ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1 (5 ounce) can evaporated milk
  • 2 large eggs, well beaten
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed Cheddar cheese soup (such as Campbell’s)
  • 1 pinch paprika, or as desired (Optional)
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Fill a large pot with lightly salted water and bring to a rolling boil. Stir in macaroni and return to a boil. Cook pasta uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes. Drain and transfer pasta to a slow cooker.
  3. Add butter to pasta and stir until melted; season with salt and pepper. Sprinkle about 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese over pasta and stir.
  4. Whisk evaporated milk and eggs together in a bowl until smooth; stir into pasta mixture.
  5. Whisk milk and condensed soup together in a bowl until smooth; stir into pasta mixture.
  6. Sprinkle remaining cheese over pasta mixture; garnish with paprika.
  7. Cook on Low for 3 hours, checking the edges are not getting too brown after 2 ½ hours.
