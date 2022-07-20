Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Vegetables
1 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon ground coriander
1 teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground cumin
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
8 bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed
1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, drained
1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained
12 marinated artichoke hearts, drained
4 large carrots, chopped
4 large garlic cloves, halved
1 (3 inch) piece cinnamon stick
1 tablespoon olive oil, or more as needed
1 large sweet onion, halved and thinly sliced
½ pound green beans, trimmed and halved
1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces
¼ cup coarsely chopped cilantro
3 cups water
2 cups couscous
Combine turmeric, ginger, coriander, salt, cumin, and cayenne pepper in a small cup. Rub mixture over chicken and let sit at least 30 minutes.
Combine chickpeas, diced tomatoes, artichoke hearts, carrots, garlic, and cinnamon stick in the bottom of a 6- to 7-quart slow cooker.
Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and brown, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to the slow cooker, bone-side-up. Add onion to the same skillet. Saute over medium-high heat until onions have taken on a yellow color from turmeric and are starting to brown on the edges, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the slow cooker.
Cover the slow cooker and cook on Low for approximately 2 hours.
Place green beans and bell pepper over chicken. Cover and cook approximately 3 hours more.
Meanwhile, boil 3 cups of water in a saucepan. Add couscous and stir. Cover the pot and turn off the heat. Let sit until water is absorbed and couscous is tender, 5 to 10 minutes.
Place hot couscous on each plate and top with chicken and vegetables. Spoon juices from the slow cooker over each serving.
