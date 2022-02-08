Slow Cooker Mediterranean Chicken and Vegetables

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

8 bone-in chicken thighs, skin removed

1 (15 ounce) can chickpeas, drained

1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes, undrained

12 marinated artichoke hearts, drained

4 large carrots, chopped

4 large garlic cloves, halved

1 (3 inch) piece cinnamon stick

1 tablespoon olive oil, or more as needed

1 large sweet onion, halved and thinly sliced

½ pound green beans, trimmed and halved

1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into 1-inch pieces

¼ cup coarsely chopped cilantro

3 cups water

2 cups couscous

Combine turmeric, ginger, coriander, salt, cumin, and cayenne pepper in a small cup. Rub mixture over chicken and let sit at least 30 minutes.

Combine chickpeas, diced tomatoes, artichoke hearts, carrots, garlic, and cinnamon stick in the bottom of a 6- to 7-quart slow cooker.

Heat olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and brown, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to the slow cooker, bone-side-up. Add onion to the same skillet. Saute over medium-high heat until onions have taken on a yellow color from turmeric and are starting to brown on the edges, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the slow cooker.

Cover the slow cooker and cook on Low for approximately 2 hours.

Place green beans and bell pepper over chicken. Cover and cook approximately 3 hours more.

Meanwhile, boil 3 cups of water in a saucepan. Add couscous and stir. Cover the pot and turn off the heat. Let sit until water is absorbed and couscous is tender, 5 to 10 minutes.

Place hot couscous on each plate and top with chicken and vegetables. Spoon juices from the slow cooker over each serving.