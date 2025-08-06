Slow Cooker Pepper Steak
- 2 pounds beef sirloin, cut into 2 inch strips
- ¾ teaspoon garlic powder, or to taste
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cube beef bouillon
- ¼ cup hot water
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 2 large green bell peppers, roughly chopped
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can stewed tomatoes, with liquid
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon white sugar
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Gather all ingredients.
- Sprinkle beef sirloin strips with garlic powder. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat and sear beef strips, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a slow cooker.
- Mix bouillon cube with hot water in a separate container until dissolved, then mix in cornstarch until dissolved.
- Pour into the slow cooker with beef strips. Stir in onion, green peppers, stewed tomatoes, soy sauce, sugar, and salt.
- Cover, and cook on High for 3 to 4 hours, or on Low for 6 to 8 hours.