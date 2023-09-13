Slow Cooker Pork and Sauerkraut with Apples
- 6 thick-cut pork chops
- 4 tart apples, peeled and sliced
- 1 large onion, sliced
- water to cover
- 1 quart sauerkraut
- ½ teaspoon fennel seed, or to taste
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Brown pork chops in hot skillet, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Drain.
- Arrange apples and onion in the bottom of a slow cooker; top with browned pork chops. Pour in enough water to cover bottom of the slow cooker crock.
- Cook on High for 3 hours (or on Low for 6 hours). Add sauerkraut and fennel seed to pork chop mixture. Cook for 1 more hour.