Slow Cooker Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

3 pounds potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

½ cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped cooked ham

1 (10.75 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup

½ cup water

½ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Place sliced potatoes in slow cooker. In a medium bowl, mix together shredded cheese, onion and ham. Mix with potatoes in slow cooker. Using the same bowl, mix together condensed soup and water. Season to taste with garlic powder, salt and pepper. Pour evenly over the potato mixture.

Cover, and cook on High for 4 hours.