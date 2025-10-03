Slow Cooker Shepherd’s Pie
- 2 pounds 85% lean ground beef
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (12-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables
- 1 1/2 cups lower-sodium beef broth
- 1/4 cup tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tablespoon quick-cooking tapioca, finely crushed
- 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 (24-ounce) packages refrigerated mashed potatoes
- 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- paprika to taste
- chopped fresh parsley for garnish
- Gather all ingredients.
- Cook ground beef and onion in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat until beef is browned and onion is tender; about 8 minutes. Add garlic. Cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute; drain fat.
- Add beef mixture and frozen mixed vegetables to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker.
- Whisk together beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, tapioca, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Pour over beef mixture; stir to combine.
- Cover and cook on Low for 4 to 6 hours or on High for 3 hours.
- Prepare mashed potatoes according to package directions. Stir in cheese. Spread atop the beef mixture.
- Cover and cook on High for 20 minutes.
- Garnish with paprika and parsley.