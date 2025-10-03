YOUR AD HERE »

Slow Cooker Shepherd’s Pie

  • 2 pounds 85% lean ground beef
  • 1 cup chopped onion
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (12-ounce) package frozen mixed vegetables
  • 1 1/2 cups lower-sodium beef broth
  • 1/4 cup tomato paste
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon quick-cooking tapioca, finely crushed
  • 1 teaspoon dried Italian seasoning
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (24-ounce) packages refrigerated mashed potatoes
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese 
  • paprika to taste
  • chopped fresh parsley for garnish
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Cook ground beef and onion in a 12-inch skillet over medium heat until beef is browned and onion is tender; about 8 minutes. Add garlic. Cook and stir until fragrant, about 1 minute; drain fat.
  3. Add beef mixture and frozen mixed vegetables to a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. 
  4. Whisk together beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, tapioca, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Pour over beef mixture; stir to combine.
  5. Cover and cook on Low for 4 to 6 hours or on High for 3 hours.
  6. Prepare mashed potatoes according to package directions. Stir in cheese. Spread atop the beef mixture. 
  7. Cover and cook on High for 20 minutes.
  8. Garnish with paprika and parsley.
