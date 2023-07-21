YOUR AD HERE »

Smashed Peach and Poblano Grilled Cheese

  • 2 peaches, halved
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground ancho chile pepper (optional)
  • 4 slices sourdough bread
  • 3 ounces sliced sharp white Cheddar cheese
  • 1 large poblano pepper, roasted and cut into strips
  • 4 slices crisp-cooked bacon
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  1. Sprinkle cut sides of peach halves with ground chile (if using). Using a potato masher, a flat-bottom heavy skillet, or the flat side of a meat mallet, gently smash peach halves to 1/2-inch thickness. Top 2 bread slices with Cheddar cheese. Layer 2 peach halves, half of the poblano strips, and 2 slices bacon on top of the cheese. Top with remaining bread slices. Butter both sides of each sandwich. 
  2. Heat a skillet over medium heat. Add sandwiches and cook, turning halfway through, until bread is toasted and cheese melts, 4 to 6 minutes.
