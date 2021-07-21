Smoked Salmon Stuffed Pea Pods
30 pods fresh snow peas, trimmed
1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
1 ounce smoked salmon, flaked
⅛ teaspoon garlic salt
1 pinch ground black pepper
1 pinch dried dill weed, or to taste
Split each snow pea down one seam.
Mix cream cheese, smoked salmon, garlic salt, and pepper in a bowl until smooth.
Spoon salmon mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip.
Pipe mixture into the center of each snow pea pod, creating a scalloped edge.
Sprinkle dill weed over cream cheese filling.
