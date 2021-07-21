 Smoked Salmon Stuffed Pea Pods | TheFencePost.com
Smoked Salmon Stuffed Pea Pods

30 pods fresh snow peas, trimmed

1 (3 ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 ounce smoked salmon, flaked

⅛ teaspoon garlic salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

1 pinch dried dill weed, or to taste

Split each snow pea down one seam.

Mix cream cheese, smoked salmon, garlic salt, and pepper in a bowl until smooth.

Spoon salmon mixture into a pastry bag fitted with a star tip.

Pipe mixture into the center of each snow pea pod, creating a scalloped edge.

Sprinkle dill weed over cream cheese filling.

