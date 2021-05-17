Smoked Strip Steaks with Blue Cheese-Wine Sauce

2 beef Strip Steaks, Boneless, 1-inch thick, about 1 pound

2 teaspoons paprika

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 cups mixed salad greens

Blue Cheese-Wine Sauce:

2 ounces crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup white wine

1 teaspoon minced garlic

Add wood chunks, chips or pellets to smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Preheat smoker to 225°F.

Combine paprika, pepper and salt in small bowl. Coat steaks with spice mixture.

Place steaks in smoker according to manufacturer’s instructions. Set timer for 15 minutes depending on desired smoke flavor. When steaks are done smoking, carefully remove from smoker.

Preheat a 12-inch nonstick skillet on medium heat until hot. Add steaks and cook 12 to 15 minutes or until internal temperature reaches medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steaks from skillet; keep warm.

In same skillet heat cheese, wine and garlic 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese melts. stirring often.

Thinly slice steaks. Place steak on salad greens, drizzle with Blue Cheese-Wine Sauce, as desired