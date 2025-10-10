Snickerdoodles
Cookies:
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup shortening
- 2 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
Cinnamon-Sugar Coating:
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
- Make cookies: Beat sugar, butter, shortening, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth and creamy.
- Whisk flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt together in a separate bowl. Gradually mix dry ingredients mixture into the wet ingredients just until combined.
- Shape dough into walnut-sized balls.
- Make cinnamon-sugar: Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl or zip-top plastic bag.
- Place dough balls in cinnamon-sugar and roll or shake until coated. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
- Bake in the preheated oven until set but not too hard, 8 to 10 minutes, switching racks halfway through.
- Remove from the oven and immediately transfer to wire racks to cool.
