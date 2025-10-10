YOUR AD HERE »

Snickerdoodles

Recipes |

Cookies:

  • 1 ½ cups white sugar
  • ½ cup butter, softened
  • ½ cup shortening
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 ¾ cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons cream of tartar
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon salt

Cinnamon-Sugar Coating:

  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).
  3. Make cookies: Beat sugar, butter, shortening, eggs, and vanilla in a large bowl until smooth and creamy.
  4. Whisk flour, cream of tartar, baking soda, and salt together in a separate bowl. Gradually mix dry ingredients mixture into the wet ingredients just until combined.
  5. Shape dough into walnut-sized balls.
  6. Make cinnamon-sugar: Combine sugar and cinnamon in a small bowl or zip-top plastic bag.
  7. Place dough balls in cinnamon-sugar and roll or shake until coated. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets.
  8. Bake in the preheated oven until set but not too hard, 8 to 10 minutes, switching racks halfway through.
  9. Remove from the oven and immediately transfer to wire racks to cool.
