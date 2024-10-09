YOUR AD HERE »

Sour Cream Pork Chops

  • 6 pork chops
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • garlic powder to taste
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 large onion, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 2 cubes chicken bouillon
  • 2 cups boiling water
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
  1. Season pork chops with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and then dredge in 1/2 cup flour. In a skillet over medium heat, lightly brown chops in a small amount of oil.
  2. Place chops in slow cooker, and top with onion slices. Dissolve bouillon cubes in boiling water and pour over chops. Cover, and cook on Low 7 to 8 hours.
  3. Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).
  4. After the chops have cooked, transfer chops to the oven to keep warm. Be careful, the chops are so tender they will fall apart. In a small bowl, blend 2 tablespoons flour with the sour cream; mix into meat juices. Turn slow cooker to High for 15 to 30 minutes, or until sauce is slightly thickened. Serve sauce over pork chops.
