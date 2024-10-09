Sour Cream Pork Chops
- 6 pork chops
- salt and pepper to taste
- garlic powder to taste
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 large onion, sliced 1/4 inch thick
- 2 cubes chicken bouillon
- 2 cups boiling water
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
- Season pork chops with salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and then dredge in 1/2 cup flour. In a skillet over medium heat, lightly brown chops in a small amount of oil.
- Place chops in slow cooker, and top with onion slices. Dissolve bouillon cubes in boiling water and pour over chops. Cover, and cook on Low 7 to 8 hours.
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees F (95 degrees C).
- After the chops have cooked, transfer chops to the oven to keep warm. Be careful, the chops are so tender they will fall apart. In a small bowl, blend 2 tablespoons flour with the sour cream; mix into meat juices. Turn slow cooker to High for 15 to 30 minutes, or until sauce is slightly thickened. Serve sauce over pork chops.
