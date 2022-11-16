Southern Cornbread Dressing
- ¼ cup butter
- ½ cup chopped onions
- ½ cup chopped celery
- 1 (1 pound) loaf cornbread, crumbled
- 1 (1 pound) loaf day-old white bread, torn into small pieces
- 1 pound shredded, cooked chicken breast meat
- 4 cups chicken broth, or more to taste
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
- 6 large eggs
- 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and celery; cook and stir until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
- Meanwhile, combine crumbled cornbread and white bread pieces in a large bowl.
- Add cooked onions and celery to the bread mixture. Mix in shredded chicken, 4 cups chicken broth, condensed soup, eggs, poultry seasoning, pepper, and garlic powder. Blend with a potato masher until mixture is the consistency of gelatin. Add up to 2 cups more broth to attain the desired consistency. Transfer to a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Bake in the preheated oven until dressing is golden brown, about 30 minutes.