Southern Cornbread Dressing

  • ¼ cup butter
  • ½ cup chopped onions
  • ½ cup chopped celery
  • 1 (1 pound) loaf cornbread, crumbled
  • 1 (1 pound) loaf day-old white bread, torn into small pieces
  • 1 pound shredded, cooked chicken breast meat
  • 4 cups chicken broth, or more to taste
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 6 large eggs
  • 2 teaspoons poultry seasoning
  • ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  2. Melt butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add onions and celery; cook and stir until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, combine crumbled cornbread and white bread pieces in a large bowl.
  4. Add cooked onions and celery to the bread mixture. Mix in shredded chicken, 4 cups chicken broth, condensed soup, eggs, poultry seasoning, pepper, and garlic powder. Blend with a potato masher until mixture is the consistency of gelatin. Add up to 2 cups more broth to attain the desired consistency. Transfer to a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until dressing is golden brown, about 30 minutes.
