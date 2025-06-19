Southern Pimento Cheese
- 2 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
- 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 (4 ounce) jar diced pimento, drained
- 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced (Optional)
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (Optional)
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- salt and black pepper to taste
- Gather all ingredients.
- Place Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, pimento, minced jalapeño, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and onion powder in a large bowl.
- Mix until thoroughly combined.
- Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
