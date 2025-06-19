YOUR AD HERE »

Southern Pimento Cheese

  • 2 cups shredded extra-sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 8 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • 1 (4 ounce) jar diced pimento, drained
  • 1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced (Optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • ¼ teaspoon ground cayenne pepper (Optional)
  • ¼ teaspoon onion powder
  • salt and black pepper to taste
  1. Gather all ingredients.
  2. Place Cheddar cheese, cream cheese, mayonnaise, pimento, minced jalapeño, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and onion powder in a large bowl.
  3. Mix until thoroughly combined.
  4. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.
