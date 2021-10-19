Southwestern Rice
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 medium green pepper, diced
1 medium onion, chopped
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup uncooked long grain rice
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth
2 cups frozen corn (about 10 ounces), thawed
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chiles, undrained
In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute pepper and onion 3 minutes.
Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute.
Stir in rice, spices and broth; bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until rice is tender, about 15 minutes.
Stir in remaining ingredients; cook, covered, until heated through.
