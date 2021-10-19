Southwestern Rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium green pepper, diced

1 medium onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup uncooked long grain rice

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 can (14-1/2 ounces) reduced-sodium chicken broth

2 cups frozen corn (about 10 ounces), thawed

1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes and green chiles, undrained

In a large nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat; saute pepper and onion 3 minutes.

Add garlic; cook and stir 1 minute.

Stir in rice, spices and broth; bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until rice is tender, about 15 minutes.

Stir in remaining ingredients; cook, covered, until heated through.