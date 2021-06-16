Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe

1 pound spaghetti

6 tablespoons olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons ground black pepper

1 ¾ cups grated Pecorino Romano cheese

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Cook spaghetti in the boiling water, stirring occasionally until tender yet firm to the bite, about 10 minutes.

Scoop out some of the cooking water and reserve.

Drain spaghetti.

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

Add garlic and pepper; cook and stir until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes.

Add spaghetti and Pecorino Romano cheese.

Ladle in 1/2 cup of reserved cooking water; stir until cheese is melted, about 1 minute.

Add more cooking water until sauce coats spaghetti, about 1 minute more.