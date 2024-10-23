Spaghetti Casserole
- cooking spray
- 12 ounces uncooked spaghetti
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
- 2 cups shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 ½ pounds ground sirloin
- ½ cup chopped yellow onion
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
- 2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 (24 ounce) jars spaghetti or marinara sauce
- ¼ cup Parmesan cheese
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; set aside.
- Boil spaghetti in generously salted water until cooked through but still firm to the bite, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.
- While pasta cooks, stir cream cheese, sour cream, and 1 cup of mozzarella cheese together until combined; set aside.
- Heat olive oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium-high heat. Add beef in large chunks and cook, undisturbed, until lightly browned, about 2 minutes.
- Add onion, garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Continue to cook, breaking up meat into smaller pieces with a wooden spoon and stirring occasionally, until almost cooked through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and tilt the pan to pool grease onto one side, trying to keep the beef mixture on the other. Use a large spoon to remove grease; discard grease once cooled.
- Add marinara to beef mixture in skillet; stir until combined. Add reserved spaghetti. Fold and stir until well coated in sauce.
- Transfer ½ of the pasta mixture to prepared baking dish. Spread sour cream mixture evenly over pasta mixture in baking dish, then top with remaining pasta mixture.
- Sprinkle remaining 1 cup mozzarella evenly over spaghetti mixture. Cover loosely with aluminum foil and place baking dish on a baking sheet.
- Bake in preheated oven until cheese has melted, about 30 minutes. Remove aluminum foil and sprinkle top with Parmesan cheese. Increase oven temperature to broil.
- Broil until cheese has started to turn golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Sprinkle with parsley and serve.
