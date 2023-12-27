YOUR AD HERE »

Spaghetti Pie

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 6 ounces spaghetti
  • 2 large eggs
  • ⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 tablespoons butter, softened
  • 1 cup cottage cheese
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 pound lean ground beef
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • ¼ cup chopped green bell pepper
  • 1 cup chopped tomatoes
  • 6 ounces tomato paste
  • 1 teaspoon white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 ounces shredded mozzarella cheese
  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 10-inch pie plate or springform pan.
  2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Stir in 1 tablespoon oil and 2 teaspoons salt. Cook spaghetti in boiling water-oil mixture, stirring occasionally, until tender yet firm to the bite, about 12 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a large bowl.
  3. Mix eggs, Parmesan cheese, and butter into spaghetti until well combined. Press and shape into the prepared pie plate to form crust. Spread cottage cheese over crust.
  4. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef, onion, and green pepper until beef is thoroughly browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes. Mix in tomatoes, tomato paste, sugar, oregano, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and garlic powder until combined. Spread mixture over cottage cheese.
  5. Bake uncovered in the preheated oven for 30 minutes. Sprinkle with mozzarella cheese and continue baking until cheese is bubbly and beginning to brown, 5 to 10 minutes more.
