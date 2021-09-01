Spaghetti Sauce with Ground Beef
1 pound ground beef
1 onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 small green bell pepper, diced
1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
1 (16 ounce) can tomato sauce
1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste
2 teaspoons dried oregano
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Combine ground beef, onion, garlic, and green pepper in a large saucepan.
Cook and stir until meat is brown and vegetables are tender.
Drain grease.
Stir diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and tomato paste into the pan.
Season with oregano, basil, salt, and pepper.
Simmer spaghetti sauce for 1 hour, stirring occasionally.
