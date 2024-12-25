Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
- 1 pound ground Italian sausage
- 1 small white onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (26 ounce) jar tomato-basil pasta sauce
- 2 cups water
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 (8 ounce) package spaghetti noodles, broken in half
- ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese for serving (Optional)
- Combine ground sausage, onions, and garlic in a large pot or skillet with tall sides. Cook over medium heat until sausage is cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
- Stir pasta sauce, water, and Italian seasoning into the pot; bring to a boil. Stir in spaghetti noodles, return to a boil, and cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles are cooked through and sauce has thickened, 17 to 20 minutes.
- Serve topped with grated Parmesan cheese.
Trending - Recipes