Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

  • 1 pound ground Italian sausage
  • 1 small white onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (26 ounce) jar tomato-basil pasta sauce
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
  • 1 (8 ounce) package spaghetti noodles, broken in half
  • ½ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese for serving (Optional)
  1. Combine ground sausage, onions, and garlic in a large pot or skillet with tall sides. Cook over medium heat until sausage is cooked through, 5 to 8 minutes. Drain and discard grease.
  2. Stir pasta sauce, water, and Italian seasoning into the pot; bring to a boil. Stir in spaghetti noodles, return to a boil, and cook, stirring occasionally, until noodles are cooked through and sauce has thickened, 17 to 20 minutes.
  3. Serve topped with grated Parmesan cheese.
