Spice Rub for Meat

Marlene Maurer · Lakewood, Colo.

1/2 Tbsp. dark brown sugar

2 Tbsp. paprika

1 Tbsp black pepper

1 Tbsp chili pwder

1 Tbsp. salt

1 Tbsp. onion powder

1 Tbsp. garlic powder

Mix together all ingredients. Rub onto beef, chicken or pork.

Allow to rest for five minutes before grilling or wrap meat and refrigerate overnight.

Yields about one cup. Covers two-three pounds of meat.

Rub can be prepared in advance and stored in an airtight container.