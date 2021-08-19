Spiced Blackberry and Peach Compote
3 tablespoons butter
2 tablespoons maple sugar
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
3 cups frozen peach slices
1 cup frozen blackberries
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat.
Stir maple sugar, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg into the melted butter.
Add peaches and stir to coat.
Cook the peaches at a simmer until soft and the juices begin to thicken, about 20 minutes.
Gently fold blackberries into the peach mixture; cook until the berries soften, about 5 minutes more.
Serve over frozen yogurt or waffles or grain-free Dutch babies.
