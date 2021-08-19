Spiced Blackberry and Peach Compote

3 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons maple sugar

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

3 cups frozen peach slices

1 cup frozen blackberries

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat.

Stir maple sugar, ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg into the melted butter.

Add peaches and stir to coat.

Cook the peaches at a simmer until soft and the juices begin to thicken, about 20 minutes.

Gently fold blackberries into the peach mixture; cook until the berries soften, about 5 minutes more.

Serve over frozen yogurt or waffles or grain-free Dutch babies.