Spiced Cranberry Crisp Cake

1 package white cake mix (regular size), divided

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon water

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup red raspberry preserves

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

3 large eggs

1/2 cup 2% milk

2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice

Preheat oven to 350°.

For topping, in a bowl, combine 3/4 cup cake mix, butter and water; stir in pecans.

For cranberry filling, in another bowl, combine cranberries, sugar, preserves and 2 tablespoons cake mix.

In a third bowl, combine cream cheese, eggs, milk, pie spice and remaining cake mix; beat on low speed 30 seconds.

Beat on medium 2 minutes.

Transfer batter to a greased 13×9-in. pan.

Spoon cranberry filling over top to within 1/2 in. of edges.

Sprinkle with topping to edges of pan.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 55-60 minutes.

Cool in pan on a wire rack.