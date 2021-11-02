Spiced Cranberry Crisp Cake
1 package white cake mix (regular size), divided
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1 teaspoon water
1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted
1 package (12 ounces) fresh or frozen cranberries
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup red raspberry preserves
6 ounces cream cheese, softened
3 large eggs
1/2 cup 2% milk
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
Preheat oven to 350°.
For topping, in a bowl, combine 3/4 cup cake mix, butter and water; stir in pecans.
For cranberry filling, in another bowl, combine cranberries, sugar, preserves and 2 tablespoons cake mix.
In a third bowl, combine cream cheese, eggs, milk, pie spice and remaining cake mix; beat on low speed 30 seconds.
Beat on medium 2 minutes.
Transfer batter to a greased 13×9-in. pan.
Spoon cranberry filling over top to within 1/2 in. of edges.
Sprinkle with topping to edges of pan.
Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 55-60 minutes.
Cool in pan on a wire rack.
