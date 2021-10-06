Spiced Pumpkin-Swirl Cheesecake
2 cups pecan halves, toasted
2 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons butter, melted
FILLING:
3 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened
1 cup packed brown sugar, divided
3/4 cup sour cream
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
3 large eggs, lightly beaten
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
Preheat oven to 325°.
Place a greased 9-in. springform pan on a double thickness of heavy-duty foil (about 18 in. square).
Wrap foil securely around pan.
Place pecans and brown sugar in a food processor; pulse until fine crumbs form.
Add butter; pulse to combine.
Press onto the bottom of prepared pan.
Place pan on a baking sheet.
Bake until light brown, 15-20 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and 3/4 cup brown sugar until smooth.
Beat in sour cream and vanilla.
Add eggs; beat on low speed just until blended.
In another bowl, mix pumpkin, spices and remaining brown sugar.
Stir in 1-1/2 cups of the cream cheese mixture.
To layer, pour 1-1/2 cups plain cream cheese mixture over crust.
Gently spread 1-1/3 cups pumpkin mixture over top. Repeat layers.
Cut through layers with a knife to swirl.
Place springform pan in a large baking pan; add 1 in. of very hot water to larger pan.
Bake until center is just set and top appears dull, 70-80 minutes.
Remove springform pan from water bath.
Cool cheesecake on a wire rack 10 minutes.
Loosen sides from pan with a knife; remove foil.
Cool 1 hour longer. Refrigerate overnight. Remove rim from pan.
