Spiced Pumpkin Tiramisu

1 cup water

1 cup brewed coffee

2/3 cup sugar

2/3 cup hazelnut liqueur

PUMPKIN MIXTURE:

2 cartons (8 ounces each) mascarpone cheese

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

5 tablespoons sugar, divided

1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1-1/4 cups heavy whipping cream

ASSEMBLY:

54 crisp ladyfinger cookies (about 16 ounces)

1 tablespoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

In a small saucepan, combine water, coffee, sugar and liqueur; cook and stir over medium-low heat until sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes.

Transfer to a shallow bowl; cool completely.

In a large bowl, mix mascarpone cheese, pumpkin, 3 tablespoons sugar and spices just until blended.

In a small bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken.

Add remaining sugar; beat until soft peaks form.

Fold into mascarpone mixture.

Quickly dip 18 ladyfingers into coffee mixture, allowing excess to drip off.

Arrange in a single layer in a 13×9-in. dish.

Spread with 1-2/3 cups cheese mixture. Repeat layers twice.

Mix sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over top.

Refrigerate, covered, at least 8 hours or overnight.