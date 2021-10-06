Spiced Pumpkin Tiramisu
1 cup water
1 cup brewed coffee
2/3 cup sugar
2/3 cup hazelnut liqueur
PUMPKIN MIXTURE:
2 cartons (8 ounces each) mascarpone cheese
3/4 cup canned pumpkin
5 tablespoons sugar, divided
1-1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground allspice
1-1/4 cups heavy whipping cream
ASSEMBLY:
54 crisp ladyfinger cookies (about 16 ounces)
1 tablespoon sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
In a small saucepan, combine water, coffee, sugar and liqueur; cook and stir over medium-low heat until sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes.
Transfer to a shallow bowl; cool completely.
In a large bowl, mix mascarpone cheese, pumpkin, 3 tablespoons sugar and spices just until blended.
In a small bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken.
Add remaining sugar; beat until soft peaks form.
Fold into mascarpone mixture.
Quickly dip 18 ladyfingers into coffee mixture, allowing excess to drip off.
Arrange in a single layer in a 13×9-in. dish.
Spread with 1-2/3 cups cheese mixture. Repeat layers twice.
Mix sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over top.
Refrigerate, covered, at least 8 hours or overnight.
