Spiced Pumpkin Warm-Up
2 cups half-and-half cream
3 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract
Whipped cream and additional pumpkin pie spice
In a small saucepan, combine cream, sugar, pumpkin and pie spice; cook and stir over medium heat until blended and heated through.
Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.
Top servings with whipped cream and additional pie spice.
