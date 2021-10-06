 Spiced Pumpkin Warm-Up | TheFencePost.com
Spiced Pumpkin Warm-Up

2 cups half-and-half cream

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Whipped cream and additional pumpkin pie spice

In a small saucepan, combine cream, sugar, pumpkin and pie spice; cook and stir over medium heat until blended and heated through.

Remove from heat; stir in vanilla.

Top servings with whipped cream and additional pie spice.

