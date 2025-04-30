Spicy Baked Shrimp
- ½ cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- 1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
- cooking spray
- Whisk olive oil, Cajun seasoning, lemon juice, parsley, honey, soy sauce, and cayenne pepper together in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add shrimp; toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap; marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Coat a baking dish with cooking spray.
- Transfer shrimp to the prepared baking dish; pour any remaining marinade over top.
- Bake in the preheated oven until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and meat is opaque, about 10 minutes.
Trending - Recipes