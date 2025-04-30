YOUR AD HERE »

Spicy Baked Shrimp

  • ½ cup olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • 1 pound uncooked shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • cooking spray
  1. Whisk olive oil, Cajun seasoning, lemon juice, parsley, honey, soy sauce, and cayenne pepper together in a large glass or ceramic bowl. Add shrimp; toss to evenly coat. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap; marinate in the refrigerator for 1 hour.
  2. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C). Coat a baking dish with cooking spray.
  3. Transfer shrimp to the prepared baking dish; pour any remaining marinade over top.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until shrimp are bright pink on the outside and meat is opaque, about 10 minutes.
