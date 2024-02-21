Spicy Chicken Noodles
Vegetables:
- 1 large carrot, finely sliced or shredded
- 2 cups shredded green cabbage
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
- ½ cup chopped green onions
- 3 cloves garlic, finely crushed
Sauce:
- ½ cup chicken broth
- ¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
- 1 tablespoon soy sauce, plus more to taste
- 1 tablespoon ketchup
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon sriracha hot sauce, or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Noodles:
- 1 (8 ounce) package dried rice noodles
- 1 pinch salt
- 8 ounces cooked chicken breast, torn into bite-size pieces
- 1 tablespoon sesame oil
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- ½ cup freshly chopped cilantro
- Place carrots, cabbage, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, green onions, and garlic in a mixing bowl.
- Mix chicken broth, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, sriracha sauce, and red pepper flakes together in a separate mixing bowl.
- Place dry rice noodles in a large mixing bowl. Cover with about 6 cups boiling water; add a pinch of salt. Stir from time to time until noodles are soft, about 10 minutes. Drain; cool with cold water. Drain thoroughly. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add shredded chicken; drizzle with sesame oil. Toss to coat.
- Heat large skillet over high heat; drizzle in vegetable oil. When oil is hot (almost but not quite smoking), add the vegetable mixture. Cook and stir until vegetables are hot and steamy, 1 or 2 minutes. Pour in sauce; cook and stir over high heat until sauce starts to bubble, about 1 minute. Add noodles and chicken. Cook and stir to blend ingredients and ensure ingredients are hot, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Add chopped cilantro; stir.