Spicy Chicken Noodles

Vegetables:

  • 1 large carrot, finely sliced or shredded
  • 2 cups shredded green cabbage
  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
  • 2 jalapeno pepper, seeded and minced
  • ½ cup chopped green onions
  • 3 cloves garlic, finely crushed

Sauce:

  • ½ cup chicken broth
  • ¼ cup seasoned rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon sriracha hot sauce, or more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Noodles:

  • 1 (8 ounce) package dried rice noodles
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 8 ounces cooked chicken breast, torn into bite-size pieces
  • 1 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • ½ cup freshly chopped cilantro
  1. Place carrots, cabbage, bell pepper, jalapeno pepper, green onions, and garlic in a mixing bowl.
  2. Mix chicken broth, rice vinegar, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, ketchup, brown sugar, sriracha sauce, and red pepper flakes together in a separate mixing bowl.
  3. Place dry rice noodles in a large mixing bowl. Cover with about 6 cups boiling water; add a pinch of salt. Stir from time to time until noodles are soft, about 10 minutes. Drain; cool with cold water. Drain thoroughly. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add shredded chicken; drizzle with sesame oil. Toss to coat.
  4. Heat large skillet over high heat; drizzle in vegetable oil. When oil is hot (almost but not quite smoking), add the vegetable mixture. Cook and stir until vegetables are hot and steamy, 1 or 2 minutes. Pour in sauce; cook and stir over high heat until sauce starts to bubble, about 1 minute. Add noodles and chicken. Cook and stir to blend ingredients and ensure ingredients are hot, about 1 minute. Remove from heat. Add chopped cilantro; stir.
