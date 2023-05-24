Spicy Grilled Shrimp
- 1 large clove garlic
- 1 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons lemon juice
- 2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 8 wedges lemon, for garnish
- Preheat a grill for medium heat.
- Crush garlic and salt together in a small bowl with a fork. Mix in paprika and cayenne. Stir in olive oil and lemon juice to form a paste.
- Combine garlic paste and shrimp in a large bowl and toss until shrimp are evenly coated.
- Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill shrimp until opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with lemon wedges, and serve.