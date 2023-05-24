 Spicy Grilled Shrimp | TheFencePost.com
Spicy Grilled Shrimp

  • 1 large clove garlic
  • 1 teaspoon coarse salt
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons lemon juice
  • 2 pounds large shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 8 wedges lemon, for garnish
  1. Preheat a grill for medium heat.
  2. Crush garlic and salt together in a small bowl with a fork. Mix in paprika and cayenne. Stir in olive oil and lemon juice to form a paste.
  3. Combine garlic paste and shrimp in a large bowl and toss until shrimp are evenly coated.
  4. Lightly oil the grill grate. Grill shrimp until opaque, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving dish, garnish with lemon wedges, and serve.
