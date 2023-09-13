Spicy Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Sweet Potatoes
- cooking spray
- 1 tablespoon ground ginger
- 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon chipotle chili powder, or to taste
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- 2 (1 1/2 pound) pork tenderloins
- 4 apples, peeled and cut into 8 pieces each
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
- 4 tablespoons butter, cut into small pieces
- 1 ½ cups apple cider
- 1 lime, juiced
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ⅛ teaspoon chipotle chile powder
- ⅛ teaspoon garam masala
- salt and ground black pepper to taste
- aluminum foil
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Mix together 1 tablespoon ginger, brown sugar, 1 teaspoon chili powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl to create a rub. Rub combined seasonings all over pork tenderloins, using entire amount.
- Place apples and sweet potatoes in the bottom of the prepared dish; dot with butter.
- Mix together apple cider, lime juice, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon ginger, 1/8 teaspoon chili powder, garam masala, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Pour over apples and sweet potatoes; place tenderloins on top.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Spoon cooking liquid over apples and sweet potatoes, turn tenderloins over, and continue baking until pork is slightly pink at the center, about 20 minutes longer. A meat thermometer inserted into the center of the thickest tenderloin should read 145 degrees F (63 degrees C).
- Remove apples and sweet potatoes to a serving platter using a slotted spoon. Place tenderloins on top and cover with aluminum foil.
- Pour cooking liquid from the baking dish into a 1-quart saucepan. Heat over medium-high heat until liquid comes to a boil. Boil, stirring occasionally, until mixture is reduced by half, 10 to 15 minutes.
- Drizzle sauce over pork, apples, and sweet potatoes. Slice tenderloins and serve.