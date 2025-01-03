Spicy Sausage Balls
- 1 pound bulk spicy pork sausage
- 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, or more to taste
- 1 cup almond flour
- 2 tablespoons coconut flour
- 2 (.25 ounce) packages unflavored gelatin
- 1 large egg
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper.
- Combine sausage, Cheddar cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, gelatin, egg, and baking powder in a large bowl. Mix to combine using your hands, a stand mixer, or a food processor. Form mixture into uniformly-sized balls (about 1 ½-inch diameter) and place on the prepared pan.
- Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through, 23 to 28 minutes. Remove sausage balls and let cool on the pan until oil is reabsorbed, about 5 minutes.