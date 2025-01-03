YOUR AD HERE »

Spicy Sausage Balls

  • 1 pound bulk spicy pork sausage
  • 1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese, or more to taste
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 2 tablespoons coconut flour
  • 2 (.25 ounce) packages unflavored gelatin
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ teaspoon baking powder
  1. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Line a jelly roll pan with parchment paper.
  2. Combine sausage, Cheddar cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, gelatin, egg, and baking powder in a large bowl. Mix to combine using your hands, a stand mixer, or a food processor. Form mixture into uniformly-sized balls (about 1 ½-inch diameter) and place on the prepared pan.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until cooked through, 23 to 28 minutes. Remove sausage balls and let cool on the pan until oil is reabsorbed, about 5 minutes.
