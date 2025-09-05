Spicy Shrimp Tortilla Soup with Zucchini Noodles
- 1 zucchini
- 2 (14.5 ounce) cans petite diced tomatoes
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can low-sodium chicken broth
- 2 teaspoons chili powder
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- ½ teaspoon dried Mexican oregano
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 pound uncooked medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Cut zucchini in half, then make a cut lengthwise on both sides about 1/4-inch deep. Cut into small noodles using a spiralizer.
- Combine tomatoes, broth, chili powder, red pepper flakes, oregano, and black pepper in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring soup to a simmer, reduce heat, and cook for 15 minutes.
- Add shrimp and desired amount of zucchini. Simmer until shrimp is pink, 3 to 5 minutes. Ladle into soup bowls.
