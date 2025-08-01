Spicy Southwest Chopped Salad with Salsa Verde
- 2 ears corn
- 1 pound tomatillos, husked
- ½ bunch fresh cilantro leaves
- ¼ large white onion, chopped
- 5 teaspoons lime juice, divided
- ½ jalapeño chile pepper, chopped
- 1 clove garlic, chopped
- salt, to taste
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can black beans, rinsed, and drained
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- ¼ medium head red cabbage, chopped
- 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced
- 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts
- 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, or to taste
- 1 head green leaf lettuce
- 1 cup crumbled cotija cheese
- 1 lime, cut into wedges
- Fill a large pot with water and bring to a rolling boil; add corn. Boil for 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer corn to a work surface; set aside until cool enough to handle. Cut kernels off cobs; place kernels in a large bowl. Discard cobs.
- Meanwhile, combine tomatillos, cilantro, onion, 4 teaspoons lime juice, jalapeño, garlic, and salt in a blender; blend until finely chopped. Transfer salsa verde to a bowl; set aside.
- Stir black beans, bell pepper, and cabbage into corn. Toss avocado with remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice in a separate bowl; stir into corn mixture.
- Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Season chicken breasts with Cajun seasoning.
- Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in centers and the juices run clear, about 6 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into centers should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Set breasts aside until cool enough to handle; cut into bite-sized pieces.
- Divide lettuce leaves among four plates; mound corn-avocado mixture on top, followed by chicken. Sprinkle with cotija cheese. Serve with salsa verde and lime wedges.
