Spicy Southwest Chopped Salad with Salsa Verde

  • 2 ears corn
  • 1 pound tomatillos, husked
  • ½ bunch fresh cilantro leaves
  • ¼ large white onion, chopped
  • 5 teaspoons lime juice, divided
  • ½ jalapeño chile pepper, chopped
  • 1 clove garlic, chopped
  • salt, to taste
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can black beans, rinsed, and drained
  • 1 red bell pepper, chopped
  • ¼ medium head red cabbage, chopped
  • 1 avocado, peeled, pitted, and diced
  • 1 pound skinless, boneless chicken breasts
  • 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning, or to taste
  • 1 head green leaf lettuce
  • 1 cup crumbled cotija cheese
  • 1 lime, cut into wedges
  1. Fill a large pot with water and bring to a rolling boil; add corn. Boil for 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer corn to a work surface; set aside until cool enough to handle. Cut kernels off cobs; place kernels in a large bowl. Discard cobs.
  2. Meanwhile, combine tomatillos, cilantro, onion, 4 teaspoons lime juice, jalapeño, garlic, and salt in a blender; blend until finely chopped. Transfer salsa verde to a bowl; set aside.
  3. Stir black beans, bell pepper, and cabbage into corn. Toss avocado with remaining 1 teaspoon lime juice in a separate bowl; stir into corn mixture.
  4. Preheat an outdoor grill to medium-high heat and lightly oil the grate. Season chicken breasts with Cajun seasoning.
  5. Cook chicken on the preheated grill until no longer pink in centers and the juices run clear, about 6 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into centers should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Set breasts aside until cool enough to handle; cut into bite-sized pieces.
  6. Divide lettuce leaves among four plates; mound corn-avocado mixture on top, followed by chicken. Sprinkle with cotija cheese. Serve with salsa verde and lime wedges.
