 Spicy Strawberry Kiwi Peach Salsa | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Spicy Strawberry Kiwi Peach Salsa

Recipes Recipes |

1 ripe peach — peeled, pitted, and diced

1 kiwi, peeled and diced

4 fresh strawberries, diced

½ jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 green onion, chopped

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 pinch salt

Combine the peach, kiwi, strawberries, jalapeno pepper, lime juice, green onion, cilantro, and salt in a bowl; gently stir to combine.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Recipes
See more