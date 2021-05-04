Spicy Strawberry Kiwi Peach Salsa
1 ripe peach — peeled, pitted, and diced
1 kiwi, peeled and diced
4 fresh strawberries, diced
½ jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 green onion, chopped
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 pinch salt
Combine the peach, kiwi, strawberries, jalapeno pepper, lime juice, green onion, cilantro, and salt in a bowl; gently stir to combine.
