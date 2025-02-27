YOUR AD HERE »

Spinach and Persimmon Salad with Goat Cheese and Pomegranate

  • 1 Fuyu persimmon, peeled and cored
  • 2 cups roughly chopped spinach
  • 3 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
  • 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
  • 1 tablespoon sliced almonds

Vinaigrette:

  • 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon orange juice
  • ½ tablespoon lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  1. Slice persimmon into 1/4-inch rounds, then slice each round into quarters.
  2. Place chopped spinach into a salad bowl. Top with persimmon quarters, pomegranate seeds, goat cheese, and sliced almonds.
  3. Whisk together olive oil, orange juice, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad and toss lightly to coat. Serve immediately.
