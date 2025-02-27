Spinach and Persimmon Salad with Goat Cheese and Pomegranate
- 1 Fuyu persimmon, peeled and cored
- 2 cups roughly chopped spinach
- 3 tablespoons pomegranate seeds
- 2 ounces goat cheese, crumbled
- 1 tablespoon sliced almonds
Vinaigrette:
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon orange juice
- ½ tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon Dijon mustard
- salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
- Slice persimmon into 1/4-inch rounds, then slice each round into quarters.
- Place chopped spinach into a salad bowl. Top with persimmon quarters, pomegranate seeds, goat cheese, and sliced almonds.
- Whisk together olive oil, orange juice, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad and toss lightly to coat. Serve immediately.
