Spinach Enchiladas

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • ½ cup sliced green onions
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach , thawed, drained and squeezed dry
  • 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • ½ cup sour cream
  • 10 (6 inch) corn tortillas
  • 1 (19 ounce) can enchilada sauce
  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  2. Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add green onions and garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in spinach and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and mix in 1 cup Monterey Jack, ricotta cheese, and sour cream.
  3. Warm one tortilla in a skillet over medium heat until flexible, about 15 seconds. Repeat to warm remaining tortillas. Spoon about 1/4 cup spinach mixture onto the center of each tortilla, roll tortilla around filling, and place into a 9×13-inch baking dish with the seam facing down. Pour enchilada sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining 1 cup Monterey Jack.
  4. Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbling and cheese is lightly browned at the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.
