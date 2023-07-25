Spinach Enchiladas
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ½ cup sliced green onions
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach , thawed, drained and squeezed dry
- 2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese, divided
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- ½ cup sour cream
- 10 (6 inch) corn tortillas
- 1 (19 ounce) can enchilada sauce
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
- Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Add green onions and garlic; cook and stir until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in spinach and cook for 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and mix in 1 cup Monterey Jack, ricotta cheese, and sour cream.
- Warm one tortilla in a skillet over medium heat until flexible, about 15 seconds. Repeat to warm remaining tortillas. Spoon about 1/4 cup spinach mixture onto the center of each tortilla, roll tortilla around filling, and place into a 9×13-inch baking dish with the seam facing down. Pour enchilada sauce over top and sprinkle with remaining 1 cup Monterey Jack.
- Bake in the preheated oven until sauce is bubbling and cheese is lightly browned at the edges, 15 to 20 minutes.