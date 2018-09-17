Split Pea Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
September 17, 2018
1 c. green split peas
1/2 c. dried baby lima beans
1/4 c. barley
8 c. vegetable stock
2 bay leaves
1 tsp. celery seed
1 onion, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
2 potatoes, choopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
2 tbsp. parsley flakes
1 tsp. basil
1 tsp. paprika
1/8 tsp. white pepper
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Place split peas, lima beans, barley and stock in a large pot.
Bring to a boil, reduce heat and add bay leaves and celery seed.
Cover and cook over low heat for 1 hour.
Add remaining ingredients and cook for an additional hour.
