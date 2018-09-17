Split Pea Soup | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 c. green split peas

1/2 c. dried baby lima beans

1/4 c. barley

8 c. vegetable stock

2 bay leaves

1 tsp. celery seed

1 onion, chopped

2 carrots, chopped

2 potatoes, choopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 tbsp. parsley flakes

1 tsp. basil

1 tsp. paprika

1/8 tsp. white pepper

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Place split peas, lima beans, barley and stock in a large pot.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat and add bay leaves and celery seed.

Cover and cook over low heat for 1 hour.

Add remaining ingredients and cook for an additional hour.