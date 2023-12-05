Spring Lamb Pan-Fried Dumplings
For the Filling:
- 1 pound ground lamb
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
- 2 tablespoons finely diced Fresno chile pepper
- ¼ cup green peas, or to taste
- 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
For the Dipping Sauce:
- ¾ cup seasoned rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons finely sliced fresh mint, or to taste
For the Dumplings:
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1 teaspoon water
- 36 wonton wrappers
- 2 tablespoons butter, or as needed
- Combine lamb, garlic, green onions, chile pepper, peas, salt, pepper, cayenne, and cumin in a bowl. Mix with 2 forks, starting on the surface of the mixture, until ingredients are evenly combined. Wrap in plastic and chill for 3 hours, or up to overnight.
- Mix rice vinegar, soy sauce, and mint together in a bowl for dipping sauce. Refrigerate until needed.
- Combine beaten egg and water in a small bowl. Brush the edges of a wonton wrapper with some of the egg wash. Drop 2 to 3 teaspoons of filling in the center. Fold over and press edges together while squeezing out any air bubbles. Continue with remaining wrappers and filling. Let rest for about 10 minutes.
- Heat butter in a pan over medium heat. Fry batches of dumplings in the hot butter until meat is no longer pink and dumplings are golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Serve with dipping sauce.