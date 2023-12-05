YOUR AD HERE »

Spring Lamb Pan-Fried Dumplings

For the Filling:

  • 1 pound ground lamb
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions
  • 2 tablespoons finely diced Fresno chile pepper
  • ¼ cup green peas, or to taste
  • 1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, or to taste
  • ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon ground cumin

For the Dipping Sauce:

  • ¾ cup seasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons finely sliced fresh mint, or to taste

For the Dumplings:

  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1 teaspoon water
  • 36 wonton wrappers
  • 2 tablespoons butter, or as needed
  • Combine lamb, garlic, green onions, chile pepper, peas, salt, pepper, cayenne, and cumin in a bowl. Mix with 2 forks, starting on the surface of the mixture, until ingredients are evenly combined. Wrap in plastic and chill for 3 hours, or up to overnight.
  • Mix rice vinegar, soy sauce, and mint together in a bowl for dipping sauce. Refrigerate until needed.
  • Combine beaten egg and water in a small bowl. Brush the edges of a wonton wrapper with some of the egg wash. Drop 2 to 3 teaspoons of filling in the center. Fold over and press edges together while squeezing out any air bubbles. Continue with remaining wrappers and filling. Let rest for about 10 minutes.
  • Heat butter in a pan over medium heat. Fry batches of dumplings in the hot butter until meat is no longer pink and dumplings are golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Serve with dipping sauce.
