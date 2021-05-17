Springtime Strawberry Pie

1 single, refrigerated pie crust

1 1/2 qt. fresh strawberries, stems removed, halved

3/4 c. granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 tbsp. corn starch

Whipped cream, for serving

For the crust: Bake one refrigerated pie crust according to package directions. Let it cool completely.

For the strawberry filling: Mash 1 ½ cups the berries with a fork and combine with the sugar, vanilla and ¼ cup water in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Bring to a low boil, stirring and mashing frequently, and cook until the fruit begins to soften and break down more, about 5 minutes.

In a small bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and ½ cup water. Stir the cornstarch mixture into the simmering strawberry mixture and return the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until thickened, about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from the heat and fold in the remaining fresh strawberries. Immediately transfer the strawberry mixture to the pie crust.

Let cool slightly, about 15 minutes, then place in the refrigerator to cool completely, about 4 hours.