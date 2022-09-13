Squash Casserole

4 cups sliced yellow squash

½ cup chopped onion

¼ cup water, or more as needed

35 buttery round crackers, crushed

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

2 eggs, beaten

¾ cup milk

¼ cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon salt

ground black pepper to taste

2 tablespoons butter

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

Place squash and onion in a large skillet over medium heat. Pour in water. Cover, and cook until squash is tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well, and place in a large bowl.

Mix cracker crumbs and cheese together in a medium bowl. Stir half of the cracker mixture into the cooked squash and onions.

Mix eggs and milk together in a small bowl, then add to squash mixture.

Stir in 1/4 cup melted butter, and season with salt and pepper. Spread into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with remaining cracker mixture, and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.

Bake in the preheated oven until lightly browned, about 25 minutes.