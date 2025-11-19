YOUR AD HERE »

Squash Casserole

  • 4 cups sliced yellow squash
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • ¼ cup water, or more as needed
  • 35 buttery round crackers, crushed
  • 1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • ¾ cup milk
  • ¼ cup butter, melted
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13-inch casserole dish; set aside.
  2. Place squash, onion, and water in a large skillet over medium heat. Cover and cook until squash is tender, about 5 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.
  4. Mix eggs and milk together in a small bowl, then add to squash mixture; stir in 1/4 cup melted butter, and season with salt and pepper. Spread mixture into the prepared baking dish.
  5. Sprinkle with remaining cracker mixture, and dot with 2 tablespoons butter.
  6. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown on top and set, about 25 minutes.
